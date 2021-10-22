Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $48.51 Million Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,771 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 273,298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Bank of Montreal worth $48,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,609,000 after buying an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after acquiring an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after acquiring an additional 625,304 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.04. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $59.02 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 59.16%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

