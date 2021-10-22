Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $49.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $49,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.