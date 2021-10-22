Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $50.44 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,657 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,799 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of Best Buy worth $50,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.60 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,473 shares of company stock worth $1,287,742 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

