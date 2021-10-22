Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 610,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,774 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of Nutrien worth $37,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after buying an additional 219,324 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after buying an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $72.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.