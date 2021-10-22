Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,828 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Liberty Global worth $37,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. Analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

