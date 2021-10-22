Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 905,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of TC Energy worth $44,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TRP opened at $54.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

