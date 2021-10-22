Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201,841 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.25% of Qorvo worth $53,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.85.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $170.26 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

