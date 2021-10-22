Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 1,700,968 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1,360.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.12% of BOX worth $46,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.88 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.