Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 383,552 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 724.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $43,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,139,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 213,611 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

