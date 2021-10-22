Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 64,070 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.28% of Entegris worth $47,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG opened at $133.87 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.27.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.