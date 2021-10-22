Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 583,378 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.43% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $53,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 375,536 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 68,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,290,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 183,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 82,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $53.42 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

