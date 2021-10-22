Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,941 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.61% of Janus Henderson Group worth $40,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2,673.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 165,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 257,104 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

JHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.