Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $36,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

