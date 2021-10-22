Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 170,463 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170,463 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.28% of Quest Diagnostics worth $45,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

