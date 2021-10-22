Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 191,674 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,669,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,674 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.39% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $54,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 85.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,045,000. Natixis increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,521,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after buying an additional 95,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

