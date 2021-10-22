Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 44,300 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.01% of Ambarella worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMBA opened at $176.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $177.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.