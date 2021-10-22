Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 53,804 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,804 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Sun Communities worth $50,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after buying an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

