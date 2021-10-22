Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 67,363 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 3.99% of OneSpan worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 38,323 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after purchasing an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $21.16 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock has a market cap of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $23.31.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

