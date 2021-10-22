Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.14% of The Kroger worth $39,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

