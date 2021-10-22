Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Allianz stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 78,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,205. The company has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.24. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

