Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits Market Cap of $471.14 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001731 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $471.14 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071963 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003905 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002359 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

