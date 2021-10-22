Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,102.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,855.61 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,589.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

