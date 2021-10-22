Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Alphabet worth $4,479,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,798.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,508.48 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

