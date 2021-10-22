Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,837.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,551.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

