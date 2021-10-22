Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alpine Income Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.480-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.19 and a beta of 0.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

