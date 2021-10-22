Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Alteryx worth $59,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.