Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.91. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter.

AltiGen Communications, Inc engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe.

