Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.50. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 14,016 shares changing hands.

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

