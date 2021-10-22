Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.25 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

