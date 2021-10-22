Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $2,915,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 167.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 80.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 838,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 374,288 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Altria Group by 187.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,617. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.