Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 501.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in Amarin by 22.7% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amarin by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after acquiring an additional 363,813 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 706,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.