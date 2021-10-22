Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $39.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,395.79. The company had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,379.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

