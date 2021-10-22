Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $342,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,366,976,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $34.57 on Friday, hitting $3,400.44. 56,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

