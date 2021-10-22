Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Amazon.com worth $11,366,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,423.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

