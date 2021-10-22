Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after buying an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $38.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,396.10. The stock had a trading volume of 67,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

