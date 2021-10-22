Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Ameresco worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 265.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 27.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 94.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 135,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after buying an additional 65,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after buying an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $119,203.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,377,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.