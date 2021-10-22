América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMOV)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. América Móvil has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE AMOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

