América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

América Móvil has raised its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. América Móvil has a payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 1,322,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,142. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMX. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

