American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,434 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

