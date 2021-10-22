American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 734.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

