American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEO opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.