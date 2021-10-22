American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will post sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the lowest is $4.18 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $17.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

AEP opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,550 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

