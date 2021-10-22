American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.86

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,691,000 after buying an additional 564,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

