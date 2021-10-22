American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.74. 130,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.