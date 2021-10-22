American Express (NYSE:AXP) versus Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Head-To-Head Contrast

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 18.72% 26.15% 3.27% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American Express and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 11 7 0 2.32 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus price target of $172.41, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Sentage.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and Sentage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.91 $3.14 billion $5.34 33.23 Sentage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Express beats Sentage on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate and Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo, and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

