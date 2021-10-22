AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of AMERISAFE worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.92 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $67.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $76.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.