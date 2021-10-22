Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in Amgen by 609.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $208.99 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.97 and a 200 day moving average of $235.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.