Amia Capital LLP Buys 195,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Amia Capital LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 147.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amia Capital LLP owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $18,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 781,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,664,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

