Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,700.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $119,900.00.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,048,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,152. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

