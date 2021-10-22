AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of AMMO worth $44,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMMO by 10.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 574,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMMO by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

AMMO stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of -317.00 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

POWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.